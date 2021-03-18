Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.00. 3,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.98. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

