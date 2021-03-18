Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $112.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 2.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $112,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,915,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,087,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,969. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.09. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $131.88 and a one year high of $262.81.

