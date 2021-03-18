Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.32 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $14,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 197,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,641. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $40.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

