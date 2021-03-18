Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

MBB traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.47. 2,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,969. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.96.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

