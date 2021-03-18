Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $38.84 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $38,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,131. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.70 and its 200 day moving average is $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

