Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,618,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,173,000 after acquiring an additional 396,845 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 616,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,416,000 after acquiring an additional 40,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $224.05. 8,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,356. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.69. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $225.80.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

