Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,022 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,370,013 shares of company stock valued at $251,640,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $193.02. 300,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,993,295. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.33. The stock has a market cap of $350.38 billion, a PE ratio of -122.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.