Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,419,000 after buying an additional 572,666 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,275,922. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $200.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

