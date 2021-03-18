Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,937 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 307,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 209,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 35,373 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 97,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,091. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09.

