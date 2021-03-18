Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.88 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

NYSE GS traded up $11.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $356.02. The company had a trading volume of 88,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,805. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $352.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

