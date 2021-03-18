Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Incyte by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Incyte by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Incyte by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

INCY traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.98. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

