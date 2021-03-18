Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.89 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,541 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $856,596,000 after purchasing an additional 619,466 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $711,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,862,008. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $5,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,908,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

