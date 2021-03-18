Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.87. 706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,160. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $97.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.91.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

