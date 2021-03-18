Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.58 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.60. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $170.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,003.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

