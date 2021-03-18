Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.08 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,659,000 after buying an additional 779,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $396.90. The company had a trading volume of 154,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.75 and its 200-day moving average is $364.15. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.