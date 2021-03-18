Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 166,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,351 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.54. 463,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,846,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $258.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.84.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

