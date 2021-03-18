Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.78 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $5.64 on Thursday, hitting $160.73. 475,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,529,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $157.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.