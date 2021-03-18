Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,882 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 485,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,941 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 90,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $195,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.86. 61,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,750,620. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.