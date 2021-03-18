Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 917,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $133,835,126.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,351,524 shares in the company, valued at $926,560,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,982,433 shares of company stock valued at $852,628,794 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.01.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.39. 69,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,425,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

