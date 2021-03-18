Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $37,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,618,000 after buying an additional 80,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,852,000 after buying an additional 63,782 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,647,000 after buying an additional 145,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $231.48. The stock had a trading volume of 844,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,117,123. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.