Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 291,570 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,883,000 after acquiring an additional 446,861 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,046,000 after acquiring an additional 141,037 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,217,000 after acquiring an additional 680,664 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $61.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,671. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

