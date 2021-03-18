Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 23,343 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.52. 24,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $97.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

