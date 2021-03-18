Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 46,324 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.31. 1,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,384. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

