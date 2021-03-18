Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 61,708 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,708 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $35,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,180,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,575,000 after buying an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.12. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,586. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.