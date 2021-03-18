Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 7,690 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $4.91 on Thursday, hitting $316.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,848,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

