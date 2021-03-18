Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Discovery worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 128.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Discovery by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 788,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 31,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.38. The stock had a trading volume of 184,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $63.02.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

