Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,225,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,241,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.73. 475,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,529,585. The company has a market cap of $490.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $157.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.