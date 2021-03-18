Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,665 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 883,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $196,599,000 after purchasing an additional 156,206 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,152.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 17,279 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.08. 98,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,790,621. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $192.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $925,489.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,034 shares of company stock worth $15,873,827 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

