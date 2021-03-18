Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $23,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after buying an additional 404,935 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 171.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 118,471 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,278. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06.

