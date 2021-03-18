Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 13,544 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $72,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $96.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,523. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $96.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average of $88.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

