Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 16,950 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,950 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

STERIS stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,841. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $203.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.75.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.