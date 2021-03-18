Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 28,201 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,201 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.06% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $29,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,062 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 118,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 335,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.30. 2,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,563. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $29.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

