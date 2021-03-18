Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,959 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,512,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,750,000 after acquiring an additional 103,545 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,211,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 75,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIP. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

NYSE:BIP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,303. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

