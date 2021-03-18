Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 570 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $396.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,020. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $399.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

