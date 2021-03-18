Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 83,905 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,540,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,905 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.35% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $68,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,554,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period.

RWO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 133,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,757. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

