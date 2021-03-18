Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,674 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,674 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $23,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,740,000 after purchasing an additional 865,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after acquiring an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after acquiring an additional 658,092 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.26. 59,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,030. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $142.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

