Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Down 7.2%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $20.02. 851,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,078,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 4.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,710,000 after purchasing an additional 252,551 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,678,000 after purchasing an additional 291,933 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,678,000 after purchasing an additional 291,933 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,953,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after purchasing an additional 163,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 731,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

