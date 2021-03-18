Serum (SRM) Market Cap Hits $265.98 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. Serum has a market capitalization of $265.98 million and $94.41 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Serum has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $5.32 or 0.00008904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.09 or 0.00452108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00061640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00129974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00058317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $387.44 or 0.00648538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00076387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

