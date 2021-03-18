Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get SES alerts:

Shares of SGBAF stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. SES has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $555.78 million during the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that SES will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.