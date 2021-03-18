Sesen Bio, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sesen Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

SESN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $389.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 894,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296,447 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 270,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 160,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.