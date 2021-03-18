Shadows 1-Day Volume Tops $1.26 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00004351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $18.56 million and $1.26 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.41 or 0.00457236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00062205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.26 or 0.00138264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00059467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.21 or 0.00660161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00077614 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,350,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

