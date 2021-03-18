Shaw Communications (OTCMKTS:SJRWF) Trading Up 53.4%

Shaw Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:SJRWF)’s share price rose 53.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.65. Approximately 1,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SJRWF)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

