Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Stock Price Down 5%

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.54. Approximately 1,948,916 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,749,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

SHLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after acquiring an additional 93,676 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 128,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 144,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 51,609 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

