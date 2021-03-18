SHIELD (XSH) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. SHIELD has a market cap of $315,901.04 and $1,603.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,113.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,781.70 or 0.03065897 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.45 or 0.00346650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $529.31 or 0.00910821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.01 or 0.00400953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.13 or 0.00347823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00249348 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021196 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.