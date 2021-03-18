Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded down $3.59 on Thursday, hitting $85.66. 41,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,481. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 105,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 44,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $6,943,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,457,000 after buying an additional 751,266 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

