Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.24

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.24 and last traded at $35.24, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shimizu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10.

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

