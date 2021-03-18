ShipChain (SHIP) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.24 Million

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $632.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ShipChain has traded up 98.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShipChain Token Profile

SHIP is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

ShipChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

