ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $229,960.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $229,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,436,619.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $114.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.73 and its 200 day moving average is $96.62. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. Equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

