Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Declines By 25.3%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the February 11th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 553,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.43.

ACST opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.45. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

