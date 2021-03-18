Short Interest in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Decreases By 26.4%

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 663,900 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the February 11th total of 902,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 153,840 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNA opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.39. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

